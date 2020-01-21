Financial Contrast: ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) versus CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChinaCache International and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.04 million 0.01 -$56.74 million N/A N/A CarGurus $454.09 million 9.38 $65.17 million $0.57 66.77

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 7.44% 18.30% 12.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ChinaCache International and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 2 9 0 2.82

CarGurus has a consensus target price of $49.89, indicating a potential upside of 31.08%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Summary

CarGurus beats ChinaCache International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChinaCache International Company Profile

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services that provide computing environment and storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Its value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.