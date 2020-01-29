Financial Institutions (FISI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter.

Shares of FISI opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

