Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news impact score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Financial Institutions' ranking:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $492.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

