Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FISI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $503.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve