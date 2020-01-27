Financial Review: Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Chromadex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Chromadex -74.55% -137.97% -72.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Chromadex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.85 $18.72 million N/A N/A Chromadex $31.56 million 7.87 -$33.32 million ($0.61) -6.84

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chromadex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Chromadex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Happiness Biotech Group and Chromadex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chromadex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chromadex has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.88%. Given Chromadex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chromadex is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and finished products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.