Financial Review: Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) versus ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Westpac Banking pays out 82.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ICICI Bank pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westpac Banking has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and ICICI Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Westpac Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westpac Banking and ICICI Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking $24.94 billion 2.32 $4.77 billion $1.33 12.62 ICICI Bank $11.27 billion 4.24 $608.36 million $0.15 98.60

Westpac Banking has higher revenue and earnings than ICICI Bank. Westpac Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westpac Banking and ICICI Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 2 2 1 0 1.80 ICICI Bank 0 2 0 1 2.67

Risk and Volatility

Westpac Banking has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westpac Banking and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A ICICI Bank 6.04% 4.21% 0.41%

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Westpac Banking on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services. It also provides home and content, landlord, car, travel, boat, caravan and trailer, life, credit card and loan repayment, income protection, business, farm pack, person income, and business overheads insurance products; superannuation and retirement products; investment portfolios; instalment warrants; and trading, financial advisory, wealth, foreign currency exchange, international payment, cash flow management, international trade, and import and export services. In addition, it offers industry specific banking and treasury services; other services, such as emergency cash, online and telephone banking, ATMs, unclaimed money, travel center, margin lending, and banking services to migrants moving to Australia; and mobile wallets. Further, it provides capital advisory and fund management, transactional and private banking, and financial market services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network of 4,867 branches and 14,367 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.