Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.08

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 37512494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?