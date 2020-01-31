Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.85

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.85 and traded as high as $30.48. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 2,984,440 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 417,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $804,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

