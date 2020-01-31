Financial Survey: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) versus Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 1.90% 14.86% 2.59% Dine Brands Global 11.46% -57.98% 6.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcos Dorados and Dine Brands Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dine Brands Global 0 1 7 0 2.88

Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Dine Brands Global has a consensus price target of $102.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Dine Brands Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Dine Brands Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $3.08 billion 0.52 $36.85 million $0.18 43.06 Dine Brands Global $780.93 million 1.88 $80.35 million $5.37 16.29

Dine Brands Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcos Dorados. Dine Brands Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dine Brands Global pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Arcos Dorados pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dine Brands Global pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Arcos Dorados on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of March 27, 2019, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,200 McDonald's-branded restaurants in Latin America. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,768 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,831 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 676 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.