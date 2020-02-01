Financial Survey: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) vs. Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Organovo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.39 million ($3.82) -3.24 Organovo $3.09 million 13.09 -$26.64 million ($0.23) -1.35

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -100.79% -62.28% Organovo -774.47% -74.72% -64.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.68, indicating a potential upside of 99.68%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Organovo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals beats Organovo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.