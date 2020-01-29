Financial Survey: Kearny Financial (KRNY) and Its Competitors

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kearny Financial to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 16.72% 3.81% 0.65% Kearny Financial Competitors 16.34% 5.87% 0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $250.89 million $42.14 million 27.98 Kearny Financial Competitors $893.22 million $207.90 million 17.11

Kearny Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial. Kearny Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kearny Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kearny Financial Competitors 704 1734 1354 98 2.22

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.94%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Kearny Financial’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kearny Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 36.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kearny Financial lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Kearny Financial rivals beat Kearny Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.