Financial Survey: Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) vs. Safe Bulkers (NASDAQ:SB)

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navios Maritime Containers and Safe Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safe Bulkers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navios Maritime Containers currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.44%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Safe Bulkers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $133.92 million 0.43 $12.70 million N/A N/A Safe Bulkers $193.19 million 0.67 $27.68 million $0.17 7.53

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Containers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers 3.16% 3.77% 1.59% Safe Bulkers 11.05% 4.92% 2.15%

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Navios Maritime Containers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.