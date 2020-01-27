Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finjan during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finjan by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Finjan by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Finjan by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Finjan by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNJN opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Finjan has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Finjan will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com