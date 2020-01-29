Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Finjan in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Finjan stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Finjan has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finjan will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finjan by 37.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Finjan by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Finjan by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Finjan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Finjan by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

