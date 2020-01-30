FinnCap Boosts LPA Group (LON:LPA) Price Target to GBX 156

LPA Group (LON:LPA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at FinnCap from GBX 131 ($1.72) to GBX 156 ($2.05) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON LPA opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.85. LPA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74.01 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The stock has a market cap of $13.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

