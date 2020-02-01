FinnCap Raises Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Price Target to GBX 238

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) had its price target lifted by FinnCap from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 238 ($3.13) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BLV traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 167.50 ($2.20). The company had a trading volume of 93,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125. Belvoir Lettings has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 155.94 ($2.05). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69.

In other Belvoir Lettings news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total value of £59,600 ($78,400.42).

About Belvoir Lettings

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

