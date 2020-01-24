FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AVCT remained flat at $GBX 18.75 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. Avacta Group has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.66).

In other Avacta Group news, insider Trevor Nichols purchased 107,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,341.90 ($25,443.17).

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

