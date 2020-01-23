FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Pelatro (LON:PTRO) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Pelatro stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 64.50 ($0.85). 82,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.26. Pelatro has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.54.

About Pelatro

Pelatro Plc engages in the development and sale of precision marketing software for B2C applications. The company provides insights on behaviors of each customer; and multi-channel campaign management software that enables contextualized and personalized solutions for end users. It helps telecom companies to understand their customer's requirements at an individual level.

