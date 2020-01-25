FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON SCE opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.91. Surface Transforms has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.75 ($0.37).

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

