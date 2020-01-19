Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Purchases £19,984.72 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Sandra Kelly acquired 2,248 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,984.72 ($26,288.77).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FGT opened at GBX 890 ($11.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 894.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 904.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.19. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8.22 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 966 ($12.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index