Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Fiore Gold's score:

Shares of CVE F opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47. Fiore Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.63.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

