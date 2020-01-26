Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Shares Down 2.2%

Firan Technology Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, 2,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

