FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FEYE. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.01. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $269,407,000 after buying an additional 945,885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 486,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,441 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 953,364 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 16.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,267 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 118,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

