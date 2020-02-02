FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the information security company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FEYE. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

FEYE opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

