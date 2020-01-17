First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FABK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 178,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. First Advantage Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

