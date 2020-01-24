First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.18. 7,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,872. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other First American Financial news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

