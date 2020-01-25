First Analysis Downgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Outperform

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. First Analysis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. 874,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,204. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,233.23 and a beta of 1.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $3,118,455.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,947.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1,391.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 213.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 250.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 94,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks