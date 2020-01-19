First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Shares Up 0.2%

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.32 and last traded at C$19.32, 24,696 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 37,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.28.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.62.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RIT)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

