First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) Insider Bryan Frost Buys 1,559,897 Shares

First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) insider Bryan Frost bought 1,559,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,598.97 ($11,063.10).

Bryan Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Bryan Frost bought 79,177 shares of First Au stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$791.77 ($561.54).

On Thursday, December 12th, Bryan Frost bought 954,523 shares of First Au stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$8,590.71 ($6,092.70).

First Au Company Profile

First Au Limited explores for gold and copper deposits in Western Australia's Goldfields and Pilbara. It holds interests in the Gimlet gold project located to the north west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Emu Creek project comprising 2 granted exploration licenses with a total area of 1209 square kilometers located near Nullagine; and the Talga project comprising 5 granted exploration licenses that covers approximately 62 blocks located in the East Pilbara.

