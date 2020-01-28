First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,456. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,046,000 after acquiring an additional 76,708 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $11,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

