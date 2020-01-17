First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.73 Million

Equities analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $68.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.76 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $68.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $275.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $279.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $279.66 million, with estimates ranging from $271.60 million to $288.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 27.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Bancorp by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

