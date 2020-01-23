First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

FBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 206,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

