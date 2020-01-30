First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,495. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

