First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.67

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.67 and traded as high as $29.20. First Bancorp shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 440 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNLC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

In related news, CEO Tony C. Mckim sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $202,841.76. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Bancorp by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

