First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.16

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 26675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

