First Bancorp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. G.Research also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FBNC stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

