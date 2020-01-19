First Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FBNC opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at $510,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 56.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 103.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

