First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $39.58 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of FBMS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 64,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.34.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 13.97%.

In related news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com