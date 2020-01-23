First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.57%.

First Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. 83,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $641.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.34.

In other First Bancshares news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBMS shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

