First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBMS. BidaskClub lowered First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

First Bancshares stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.93%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

