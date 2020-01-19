First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FBMS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.11. 35,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

