First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.64. 14,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,896. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.40. First Bank has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

