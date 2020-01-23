First Bankers Trustshares (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of First Bankers Trustshares Inc (OTCMKTS:FBTT) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75, approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

About First Bankers Trustshares (OTCMKTS:FBTT)

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

