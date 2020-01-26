First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Busey has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Busey by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Busey by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

