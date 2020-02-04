First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.28 on Friday. First Busey has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Busey by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

