First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) vs. Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Volatility and Risk

Mackinac Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of First Busey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mackinac Financial and First Busey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial $70.34 million 2.31 $8.37 million $1.30 11.63 First Busey $472.65 million 2.97 $98.93 million $2.15 11.86

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial. Mackinac Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mackinac Financial and First Busey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Busey 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Busey has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given First Busey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than Mackinac Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Mackinac Financial and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial 19.69% 8.88% 1.05% First Busey 21.78% 9.85% 1.23%

Dividends

Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mackinac Financial pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mackinac Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Busey has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

First Busey beats Mackinac Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. It offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was founded in 1974 and is based in Manistique, Michigan.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, Keogh and other fiduciary, ATM and technology-based networks, and online and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 28 banking centers in Illinois; 7 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.