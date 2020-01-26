First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $214.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.87. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FBIZ. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

