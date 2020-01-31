First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $26.37 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $224.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.87.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

