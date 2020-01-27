First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Update

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 7,774 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $206,632.92. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 1,201 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $31,922.58. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,678 shares of company stock worth $283,821. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCBP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

