First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.05 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCF. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

